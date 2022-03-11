5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State fires Barb Smith as women's basketball coach

5 years ago (2017): Barb Smith was relieved of her duties as Illinois State women’s basketball coach. ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons announced his decision one day after the Redbirds concluded an 8-23 season with a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal loss to Drake.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State’s 18th-ranked softball team capped off a perfect weekend by shutting out Southeast Missouri State, 7-0, and Belmont, 11-0, to claim championship honors at the SEMO Spring Classic in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

25 years ago (1997): Tarise Bryson matched teammate Michael Wilder’s game-high 21 points as undefeated Stephen Decatur marched past Lincoln, 69-44, in a Class AA sectional contest between two of the state’s highest-ranked teams.

50 years ago (1972): Betty Ploense won the actual and handicap trophies in singles play of the Bloomington Women’s Bowling Assn. Tournament at Oakland Bowl. Mrs. Ploense rolled a 615 actual and had a 693-handicap total.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.