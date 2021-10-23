5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State clinches MVC regular-season soccer title

5 years ago (2016): The Illinois State soccer team scored twice in the final seven minutes to pull out a 2-1 win over Evansville to clinch the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title. Lauren Koehl registered an assist and the game-winner, her 14th goal of the season, in the 88th minute.
15 years ago (2006): Mattie Fairchild paced El Paso-Gridley with 13 service points and 17 assists as the Titans beat Heyworth 25-11, 25-17 in the first round of the Tremont Class A Regional volleyball tournament. Janelle James added a team-high eight kills for EPG.
25 years ago (1996): Illinois State’s Sara Miene scored the go-ahead goal and Michelle Prusko scored two goals and added an assist as the ISU women’s soccer team defeated DePaul, 3-0, in overtime.
50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University’s rugby club dropped the University of Chicago twice. The “A” team won 14-0, and the “B” triumphed 12-6. Dennis Bowman and Ed Browski had tries for the “A” team while Dan Walther had one for the “B” squad.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.