5 YEARS AGO: Genesis Forrest gains 389 yards rushing to lead Normal West past BHS

5 years ago (2016): Normal West High School junior tailback Genesis Forrest piled up 389 yards rushing on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Wildcats edged Bloomington, 41-36, on their homecoming in a Big 12 Conference game.

15 years ago (2006): University High swept to the boys and girls Corn Belt Conference Tournament golf titles at Gibson City’s Railside Golf Club. The Pioneers also had both medalists, Eric Meier with a 2-under-par 70 and Erica Woodall with 78.

25 years ago (1996): Molly Eckols of Normal West shot 81 to win the Big 12 Conference Girls Golf Tournament by three strokes at Ironwood Golf Course, but Normal Community beat West by seven shots for the team title.

50 years ago (1971): For the second straight year, Bob Trefsger set a course record in leading Bloomington High School to the Intercity Cross Country title at Fairview Park. Trefsger was timed in 16:06.2 on the three-mile course. It was the third straight title for the Purple Raiders.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

