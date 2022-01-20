5 YEARS AGO: Francis Okoro's near triple double lifts Normal West past Bloomington

5 years ago (2017): Francis Okoro overcame foul trouble and finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks while leading Normal West to a 69-60 Big 12 Conference victory. Donzell Johnson added 18 points and six assists while John Sherman contributed eight points and eight boards for the Wildcats.

15 years ago (2007): Kendall Hornstein’s 18-foot shot with 2.2 seconds left pulled Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley over Lexington, 60-58, for the McLean County Tournament boys title. It took every ounce of defense GCMS had to withstand the fury of Alex Tanney’s 29-point, 10-rebound effort on behalf of Lexington.

25 years ago (1997): The Illinois State women’s basketball team stormed from a 17-point deficit for a 61-60 overtime victory at Southwest Missouri State. Corrine Vossel led ISU with 23 points, including the game-winning basket.

50 years ago (1972): Junior guard Warren Elgin hit a free throw with no time remaining, as Danvers nipped Bellflower, 53-52, in a Kickapoo Conference contest. Elgin hit 12 points to lead the Dragons and Greg Lemons and sophomore Mike Curry tallied as Danvers came back from a 30-29 halftime deficit.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

