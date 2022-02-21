 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Fisher, Sandage help Bloomington claim outright Big 12 basketball title

5 years ago (2017): Led by 14 points each from Patrick Fisher and Colton Sandage, Bloomington High School rolled to a 70-43 victory over Peoria High. Coupled with Normal West’s loss to Champaign Central, it gave the Raiders the outright Big 12 title at 9-1.

15 years ago (2007): State-ranked Fieldcrest High School used a 34-1 second-half run to pull away from a three-point halftime lead and down El-Paso-Gridley, 66-28, in the semifinals of the El Paso-Gridley Class A Regional Basketball Tournament at El Paso. Senior guard Kiel Melvin scored 13 points to lead Fieldcrest.

25 years ago (1997): Normal Community rode James Fuller’s 21-point, 15-rebound performance to a 67-49 victory over Intercity rival Bloomington in Big 12 Conference basketball.

50 years ago (1972): Chiddix Junior High School tripped Lexington, 55-43, with a late rally to win the Lexington sectional of the state Class B Grade School Basketball Tournament. Keith Sprague led the Chiddix squad with 21 points and Lee Niepagen added 16.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

