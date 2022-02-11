5 YEARS AGO: Farris, Sandage lead Class 3A No. 4-ranked Bloomington past Metamora

5 years ago (2017): Senior guard Dazon Farris scored 23 points and Colton Sandage added 16, sending Bloomington High School to a 70-58 nonconference win at Metamora. The Purple Raiders, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, overcame a 33-point performance by Metamora’s Noah Persich to boost their record to 19-4.

15 years ago (2007): For the first time in franchise history, the Bloomington PrairieThunder ice hockey team won on back-to-back days by defeating the Quad City Mallards on the road in a 3-2 shootout. Goalie Stefan Braunlich stopped the final two shots to preserve the historic win.

25 years ago (1997): Avis Martin scored 17 points and Jerrell Brown turned in a stellar defensive effort as Bloomington snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 56-39 victory over Decatur Eisenhower.

50 years ago (1972): Bill Ramseyer’s two free throws with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in overtime capped a furious comeback that gave Pontiac High School’s basketball team a 60-58 triumph over Ottawa Marquette. Ramseyer was a rebounding hero with 14 and the top scorer with 22 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.