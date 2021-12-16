5 YEARS AGO: Farris, Payton lead No. 2 Bloomington past Champaign Central

5 years ago (2016): Dazon Farris scored 29 points and Chris Payton added 24 with 10 rebounds to lead Class 3A No. 2-ranked Bloomington High School to an 86-78 Big 12 Conference win over visiting Champaign Central. Patrick Fisher dished out eight assists while matching Colton Sandage with 12 points for the 8-0 Purple Raiders.

15 years ago (2006): University High escaped with a 44-43 win over Mahomet-Seymour when the Bulldogs failed to draw iron on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Aaron Schroeder’s free throw with 40 seconds left was the winning point.

25 years ago (1996): Jenny Kabbes had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to lead the Central Catholic girls basketball team to a 64-63 victory over visiting Divernon.

50 years ago (1971): The Illinois State University wrestling team brought its dual meet record to 1-1 with an easy 39-9 victory over Southwest Missouri. Chris Quigley, Paul Morris, Terry Speed, Eric Bates and Gary Ecklund all registered pins in their individual matches for the Redbirds.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

