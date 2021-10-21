5 YEARS AGO: Evan Smith runs Tri-Valley past Dee-Mack for HOIC Large School football title

5 years ago (2016): Sophomore running back Evan Smith ran for a staggering 373 yards and five touchdowns as Class 2A No. 1 Tri-Valley outlasted No. 2 Dee-Mack 42-35, in an instant classic for the Heart of Illinois Large School championship.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington High School cross country star Ashley Verplank won her third Class AA Regional title in a row but Normal Community won its sixth consecutive regional championship by a narrow 33-35 margin over Normal West. Bloomington finished seventh.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan’s Garrett Larkin was named Defensive Player of the Week in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin for his efforts in the Titans' 60-0 victory over North Central. Larkin, a senior strong safety, record 13 tackles and recovered a fumble as the Titans posted their first shutout.

50 years ago (1971): Former Illinois State University coach Joe Cogdal is one of 17 new members elected to Millikin University’s Hall of Fame. Cogdal, Class of 1921, compiled a remarkable coaching record at Illinois State, where his athletic teams won 11 basketball championships, 14 track championships and 28 cross country titles.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

