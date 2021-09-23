5 YEARS AGO: Evan Smith leads No. 1 Tri-Valley to win over Heyworth

5 years ago (2016): Evan Smith rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns as Class 2A No. 1-ranked Tri-Valley rolled to an HOIC cross-divisional win at Heyworth, 62-6. Tri-Valley quarterback Aron Kussman was 5-for-7 for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

15 years ago (2006): Jamie Sexton rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns and had two interceptions as undefeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley blanked El Paso-Gridley, 28-0. Casey Cline added touchdown runs of 9 and 32 yards en route to 123 yards rushing on 15 attempts for GCMS.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington battled through wet conditions to defeat Normal Community, 2-0, in boys soccer. Mike Rampey scored off a feed from Gary Gummerman and Chad Segobiano knocked in Eric Smithson’s corner kick for the BHS goals.

50 years ago (1971): Doc Morgan is again the favorite to win the Bloomington-Normal Senior Men’s City Golf championship when the annual affair takes place at Lakeside Country Club. Morgan has won the event five straight years after becoming eligible for the Senior Division in 1966.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

