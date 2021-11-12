5 YEARS AGO: Eureka wins first state volleyball title by topping St. Joseph-Ogden in Class 2A final

 Skip to main content
5 years ago (2016): Lauren Rokey had a team-high 10 kills and a solid .435 hitting percentage to lead Eureka High School to the Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament championship with a 25-16, 26-24 defeat of St. Joseph-Ogden. The state title is Eureka’s first in volleyball.

15 years ago (2006): Devon Pearson tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer, giving Southern Methodist a 57-55 victory over Illinois State in the season basketball opener for both teams in the Colonial Classic at Tallahassee, Fla. Dom Johnson paced the Redbirds with 15 points, all coming on 3-pointers.

25 years ago (1996): Lexington High School player David Glacinski set two Class 1A state football playoff records in the Minutemen’s 20-14 opening-round victory over Mooseheart. Giacinski’s 155 yards receiving was a Class 1A record as was his three receiving touchdowns.

50 years ago (1971): Heyworth captured its first undisputed Sangamon Valley Conference title since 1958 with a 22-14 victory over Argenta-Oreana in the season finale for both teams. “It’s quite a thrill,” said coach Pete Ventrelli, an Illinois State University graduate in his first year of coaching.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

