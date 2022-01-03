5 YEARS AGO: Ella Weltha scores 1,000th career point in Bloomington victory

5 years ago (2017): Ellie Weltha scored 17 points to surpass 1,000 for her career while leading Bloomington to victory at Mahomet-Seymour. Erica Williams added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Raiders (9-7).

15 years ago (2007): Left-hander Neal Cotts and the Chicago Cubs agreed to an $825,000, one-year contract six weeks after the former Illinois State University pitcher was acquired in a trade from the White Sox.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois Wesleyan boosted its basketball record to 10-0 with an 83-69 victory over Montana State-Northern in the opening round of the Tom Byron Classic at Santa Barbara, Calif. Bryan Crabtree led the Titans with 24 points.

50 years ago (1972): Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team, which improved its record to 12-0 with three victories in the Edwardsville Holiday Tournament, has climbed to second in the United Press International weekly poll of the Illinois high school coaches, trailing only Dolton Thornridge, also 12-0.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

