5 YEARS AGO: El Paso-Gridley's Nathan Lavender leads Titans to HOIC golf tourney

5 years ago (2016): Medalist Nathan Lavender carded a 2-over-par 73 at Weibring Golf Club to lead the El Paso-Gridley High School boys golf team to victory in the Heart of Illinois Conference Golf Tournament. Lavender took the title by five strokes over LeRoy’s Caleb Poindexter.

15 years ago (2006): The issue of who has the best Class A volleyball team in the area was settled — for the time being — when powerful Deer Creek-Mackinaw went on the road to notch a three-set nail-biter over mighty Hartsburg-Emden. The Chiefs are 18-0-1 with a lone tie against Class AA Morris.

25 years ago (1996): Josh Haley fumbled a pitch but picked up the football in time to heave an unplanned 5-yard scoring pass to Ryan McCann with 51 seconds remaining as Fieldcrest pulled off a 24-20 upset of Chenoa, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School football coach Jim Bowers assessed his team’s performance after using a powerful ground attack to drop University High School, 20-13. Bowers cited some of the new personnel he put in the starting offensive line, including Gary DeFilippo at end and Steve Butz at center.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.