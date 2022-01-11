5 YEARS AGO: DJ Clayton helps Illinois State rally past Southern Illinois

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State tightened up its defense after trailing Southern Illinois by four points at the break and rallied in the second half to stay unbeaten in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 60-53 victory at SIU. DJ Clayton came off the bench to pace ISU with a season high-tying 13 points.

15 years ago (2007): Bloomington High School graduate Matt Hug, a standout swimmer at Missouri-Rolla, was named national collegiate male swimmer of the week by Swimming World Magazine and Collegeswimming.com. Hug won three events at the Indianapolis Invitational.

25 years ago (1997): David Hinrichsen made eight 3-point shots, rang up 29 points and helped Ridgeview to a 68-56 victory over Central Catholic at the Saints’ intimidating home court known as The Pit.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois Wesleyan, which enjoyed a 19-point lead midway in the first half and a 15-point halftime advantage, twice held off Wheaton in the final 20 minutes to gain a 92-82 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory. Stan Broers, Dean Gravlin and John Gibson scored 25, 24 and 23 points respectively to lead the Titans.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

