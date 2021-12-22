5 YEARS AGO: Cory Noe sparks Mahomet-Seymour past Central Catholic

5 years ago (2016): Cory Noe capped a 24-point, 10-rebound effort with two key defensive boards and four clutch free throws in the final minute as Mahomet-Seymour came away with a 52-45 victory over Central Catholic in a defensive Corn Belt Conference battle at Cvengros Gymnasium.

15 years ago (2006): Nick Kronmiller netted 19 of his game-high 28 points in the second half and Heyworth outscored host Flanagan 22-8 at the free throw line to earn a 67-60 boys basketball victory.

25 years ago (1996): Freshman point guard Korey Coon committed no turnovers in 26 minutes and did not miss a shot while scoring 16 points to lead Illinois Wesleyan over Rose-Hulman, 86-63.

50 years ago (1971): University High School finished third and produced two individual champions in 119-pounder Mark Cottone and 132-pounder Don Murphy in the LaSalle-Peru freshman-sophomore wrestling tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.