From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Connor O'Neil leads Illinois Wesleyan men to CCIW golf title

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Conner O’Neil fired a 3-under par 68 to earn medalist honors as the Illinois Wesleyan University men’s golf team finished a wire-to-wire victory in the CCIW Championship at Red Tail Run in Decatur.

15 years ago (2007): Three youth soccer programs plan to merge to form one of the state’s largest associations. The 1,800 player Prairie Cities Soccer League will join the Bloomington-Normal Soccer Club and Central Illinois Select in forming the Illinois Fusion.

25 years ago (1997): Sarah Eggleston slapped a two-out, RBI double to right field and Normal West downed Bloomington, 1-0, in Big 12 girls softball action. Junior Katie Young fired a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

50 years ago (1972): El Paso High School scored with two outs in the eighth inning to nudge Flanagan, 14-13, in the opening slugfest and then romped to a non-conference sweep with a 15-9 victory in the nightcap. Jim McWilliams stroked a single to score Gary Raymer from second for the decisive run in the opener.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

