5 YEARS AGO: Chris Payton's free throws gives Intercity Basketball Tournament title to Bloomington

5 years ago (2016): After Bloomington erased a four-point lead in the final 20 seconds, Chris Payton sank the second of two free throws with :01 on the clock and BHS earned an improbable 51-50 victory over Normal Community and the Intercity tournament title with a 4-0 record.

15 years ago (2006): Aaron Gregory scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Cornerstone Christian Academy to its first-ever varsity basketball victory by defeating Calvary Baptist of Chillicothe, 72-40. Dexter Dotson had 11 points and five rebounds for Cornerstone.

25 years ago (1996): Chenoa senior tailback Kyle Bracey, who has rushed for 1,510 yards and 22 touchdowns, leads the Redbirds into the Class 1A state championship game against Northwestern-LaHarpe. Chenoa is unranked despite being 11-2 on the year.

50 years ago (1971): The first Intercity Basketball Tournament enters the final round tonight. Bloomington has clinched at least a tie for the tourney title by winning their previous two tournament games. U High and Central Catholic are 1-1, while Normal Community is 0-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.