5 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic's Madison Tattini wins Class 1A state tennis title

5 years ago (2016): Central Catholic High School junior Madison Tattini captured the Class 1A Girls State Tennis championship with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Alessandra Bianco of Chicago Latin. Her victory helped the Saints finish in a three-way tie for third place with 20 points, two behind champion Benet Academy.

15 years ago (2006): Megan Boler’s game-winning goal in the 84th minute gave the Illinois State women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Missouri State and a berth in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): The University High soccer team completed its first undefeated regular season with a rain-soaked 3-0 victory over Washington. The Pioneers moved to 15-0-2 on goals by Kevin Jones, Mike Nelson and Jeremy Stanton.

50 years ago (1971): Quarterback Nick Sheppard passed for three touchdowns as he led Fisher High School to a 30-12 Sangamon Valley Conference victory over Octavia. Sheppard hit on passes from seven, 24 and 39 yards to lead Fisher to its first conference win of the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

