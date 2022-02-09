 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic captures Class 2A girls regional basketball title

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Sophomore Charlie Sartoris sparked Central Catholic by sinking a season-high five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 17 points and led the Saints to the Olympia Class 2A Regional title with a 60-43 win over Champaign St. Thomas More.

15 years ago (2007): Playing without two flu-ridden starters, Central Catholic rallied from a 15-point deficit to edge Olympia, 54-51, and boost its record to 21-3 and claim a share of the Corn Belt Conference boys basketball title.

25 years ago (1997): Drake defeated the Illinois State women’s basketball team, 79-77, in overtime when Kiersten Miller hit a tough off-balance shot from the lane with 2.5 seconds remaining. Corinne Vossel led the Redbirds with 20 points.

50 years ago (1972): John Fitzgerald of Dwight has been named to coach the University of Iowa swimming team in the absence of head coach Bob Allen, who recently suffered a heart attack. Fitzpatrick is a graduate assistant for the Hawkeyes.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Finding the Bears Justin Fields'  backup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News