5 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic captures Class 2A girls regional basketball title

5 years ago (2017): Sophomore Charlie Sartoris sparked Central Catholic by sinking a season-high five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 17 points and led the Saints to the Olympia Class 2A Regional title with a 60-43 win over Champaign St. Thomas More.

15 years ago (2007): Playing without two flu-ridden starters, Central Catholic rallied from a 15-point deficit to edge Olympia, 54-51, and boost its record to 21-3 and claim a share of the Corn Belt Conference boys basketball title.

25 years ago (1997): Drake defeated the Illinois State women’s basketball team, 79-77, in overtime when Kiersten Miller hit a tough off-balance shot from the lane with 2.5 seconds remaining. Corinne Vossel led the Redbirds with 20 points.

50 years ago (1972): John Fitzgerald of Dwight has been named to coach the University of Iowa swimming team in the absence of head coach Bob Allen, who recently suffered a heart attack. Fitzpatrick is a graduate assistant for the Hawkeyes.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

