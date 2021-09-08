5 YEARS AGO: Brock Stewart wins first MLB game for Los Angeles Dodgers

5 years ago (2016): Brock Stewart, a former Normal West and Illinois State standout, earned his first Major League Baseball victory in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stewart (1-2) allowed one run and five hits in five innings pitched, striking out one and walking two.

15 years ago (2006): Austin Davis had two pass interceptions and scored three touchdowns to lead Normal Community, the state’s No. 1-ranked 6A squad, to a 48-8 thrashing of Urbana in Big 12 Conference football.

25 years ago (1996): Arnie Lizakowski of Bloomington used an 8-iron to ace the 148-yard, 17th hole at the ISU Golf Course. Witnesses were David Schilkoski, Mike Henry and Roger Lizakowski.

50 years ago (1971): The talent-laden Bloomington High School cross country team, which won Intercity and District championships in 1970, have six returning letterman and head coach Ralph Sackett is optimistic to say the least. Senior Bob Trefzger, one of the outstanding distance runners in BHS history, heads the group of returning veterans.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

