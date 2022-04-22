5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Ellie Weltha hits four home runs in softball doubleheader

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State recruit Ellie Weltha hit four home runs during Bloomington High School’s softball doubleheader sweep of visiting Urbana. The Purple Raiders downed the Tigers in five innings twice by scores of 14-2 and 15-3.

15 years ago (2007): Freshman Ryan Copeland three six strong innings and combined with Jim Sajewich and Kyle O’Brien on a six-hitter as Illinois State earned a crucial 3-0 victory over Evansville in Missouri Valley Conference baseball action.

25 years ago (1997): Senior Julie Orrison captured individual honors and led Illinois State to a convincing victory in the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship. ISU coach Tracy Djerf was named Valley Coach of the Year.

50 years ago (1972): Ralph Sackett, the man who made discipline a way of life in Bloomington High School basketball, has resigned as head coach. Sackett, 34, will leave teaching and coaching entirely to take a position as a loan officer. “A better opportunity presented itself and I must take advantage of it,” said Sackett.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

