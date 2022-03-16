5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Dazon Farris earns first-team spot on Class 3A All-State team

5 years ago (2017): Bloomington High School senior Dazon Farris was named to the first team of the Associated Press Class 3A All-State team. Farris, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 18.1 points per game in helping the Purple Raiders reach the 3A state tournament.

15 years ago (2007): Lincoln High School’s basketball team fell behind by double digits in the first half and lost, 60-51, to Chicago Marshall in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinal, ending the Railers' season with a 33-3 record. Brandon Farmer had 14 first-half points and finished with a game-high 21 for Lincoln.

25 years ago (1997): Suzanne Almeida of Normal will compete in the United States Swimming Association junior national time trials. The 12-year-old Almeda is the youngest participant in the 19-and-under division.

50 years ago (1972): Myra Lake and Marilyn Jetton, who bowl together on the National Bank of Bloomington team at Oakland Bowl, won the handicap doubles title in the Bloomington Women’s Bowling Assn. Tourney.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.