5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington native Bill King wins Ford C. Frick Award from Baseball Hall of Fame

5 years ago (2016): Former Oakland Athletics announcer and Bloomington native Bill King won the Ford C. Frick Award presented by the Hall of Fame for excellence in broadcasting. King was a catcher on Bloomington High School’s 1945 state tournament team.

15 years ago (2006): Heartland Community College athletics director and baseball coach Nate Metzger introduced the coaches and unveiled the logos for the Hawks’ debut in athletics in the 2007-08 school year.

25 years ago (1996): Bryan Crabtree withstood Carthage’s physical play and dropped 31 points to lead the Titans to their fourth victory in as many starts with an 88-61 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin basketball victory over the Redmen before a crown of 1,800 at Shirk Center.

50 years ago (1971): Bobby Winkles, former Illinois Wesleyan University athlete and present Arizona State baseball coach, has been named a coach with the California Angels. Winkles, a native of Swifton, Ark., starred in basketball and baseball at Wesleyan before graduating in 1952.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.