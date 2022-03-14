 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington advances to Class 3A State Tournament

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): A stunning 20 steals paved the way for 26 Marengo turnovers as Bloomington High School earned its first State Tournament berth since 1975 with a 69-46 victory in a Class 3A super-sectional. Dazon Farris scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. 

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State University icon and former baseball coach Duffy Bass died at the age of 81. Bass was the winningest coach in ISU history for any sport, compiling a 713-457-18 record, including the College Division national championship in 1969.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois Wesleyan ran the fast break to near perfection in an 87-60 thumping of Bridgewater in a Midwest-South Sectional Game of the NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament. Brent Niebrugge and Matt Hoder paced the Titans with 16 points each. Bryan Crabtree added 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

50 years ago (1972): Eureka College swimmer Jack Woods could compete for a championship at the NAIA National Swim Meet. The Elmwood Park native has cut seven seconds off his district meet performance that qualified him for the 200-yard butterfly event.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

