 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Austyn Ellison sparks Central Catholic to win over IVC

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Central Catholic’s boys basketball team leveraged an 18-0 first half run and surged to a 68-44 Corn Belt Conference victory over IVC. Austyn Ellison’s all-around effort of 17 points, six rebounds and four steals led the way as the Saints improved to 11-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

15 years ago (2007): Junior guard Jordan Zimmer scored a game-high 17 points, including 15 in the first half, as host Delavan beat North Fulton, 63-36, in the second round of the ICAC Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State assistant basketball coach King Rice was suspended one game with pay after Rice charged into the stands at Redbird Arena and had a verbal confrontation with an ISU fan.

50 years ago (1972): Myron Litwiller’s free throw two and a half minutes into the game gave Illinois State a 5-2 lead over Morehead State, but the Redbirds were on the short end of a five-point lead for most of the way, falling 104-94 at Morehead, Kentucky.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nagy fired as Bears head coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News