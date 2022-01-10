5 YEARS AGO: Austyn Ellison sparks Central Catholic to win over IVC

5 years ago (2017): Central Catholic’s boys basketball team leveraged an 18-0 first half run and surged to a 68-44 Corn Belt Conference victory over IVC. Austyn Ellison’s all-around effort of 17 points, six rebounds and four steals led the way as the Saints improved to 11-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

15 years ago (2007): Junior guard Jordan Zimmer scored a game-high 17 points, including 15 in the first half, as host Delavan beat North Fulton, 63-36, in the second round of the ICAC Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State assistant basketball coach King Rice was suspended one game with pay after Rice charged into the stands at Redbird Arena and had a verbal confrontation with an ISU fan.

50 years ago (1972): Myron Litwiller’s free throw two and a half minutes into the game gave Illinois State a 5-2 lead over Morehead State, but the Redbirds were on the short end of a five-point lead for most of the way, falling 104-94 at Morehead, Kentucky.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.