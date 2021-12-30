 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Arion Worthman leads Air Force to Arizona Bowl victory

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Former Normal West and University High School star Arion Worthman threw for 207 yards to balance out Air Force’s run-heavy offense as the Falcons overcame a sluggish start to beat South Alabama, 45-21, in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson.

15 years ago (2006): Central Catholic center Josh Brent banked in a layup with seven seconds left to give the Saints a 72-70 victory over Meridian in the Class A title game of the State Farm Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): In a mismatch between two defending Class AA state quarterfinalists, Normal West (13-0) belted Morris, 88-45, in the final game of the Bloomington-Normal Holiday Classic Girls Shootout.

50 years ago (1971): Chatsworth didn’t play the role of gracious host as the Bluebirds captured the championship of their own holiday tournament by defeating favored St. Anne, 68-57. Clive Horstein and Dick Kurtenbach were all-tourney selections for Chatsworth, who claimed their own meet for the fourth time in five years.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News