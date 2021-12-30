5 YEARS AGO: Arion Worthman leads Air Force to Arizona Bowl victory

5 years ago (2016): Former Normal West and University High School star Arion Worthman threw for 207 yards to balance out Air Force’s run-heavy offense as the Falcons overcame a sluggish start to beat South Alabama, 45-21, in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson.

15 years ago (2006): Central Catholic center Josh Brent banked in a layup with seven seconds left to give the Saints a 72-70 victory over Meridian in the Class A title game of the State Farm Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): In a mismatch between two defending Class AA state quarterfinalists, Normal West (13-0) belted Morris, 88-45, in the final game of the Bloomington-Normal Holiday Classic Girls Shootout.

50 years ago (1971): Chatsworth didn’t play the role of gracious host as the Bluebirds captured the championship of their own holiday tournament by defeating favored St. Anne, 68-57. Clive Horstein and Dick Kurtenbach were all-tourney selections for Chatsworth, who claimed their own meet for the fourth time in five years.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.