5 YEARS AGO: Addy Loeffler, Jasmyne Lawrence lift U High girls past Richwoods

5 years ago (2017): Addy Loeffler recorded a double-double and Jasmyne Lawrence made the winning free throw as the University High School girls basketball team edged Peoria Richwoods, 50-49, in a matchup of state-ranked Class 3A foes. Lawrence scored her only points for the Pioneers by making her second attempt with 8.1 seconds remaining.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State improved its record to 9-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball race by beating Bradley, 55-47, behind sophomore Kristi Cirone’s 24-point outburst.

25 years ago (1997): University High won the Intercity Boys Swim Meet to half Normal Community’s three-year stint as owner of the Hank Kaiser Memorial Trophy. U High freshman Mike Hermes and Kyle Jackson joined Jeremy Evans of NCHS as double winners.

50 years ago (1972): John Rinker sank a field goal with nine seconds to go to lift Toluca to the Tri-County Conference championship with a 56-54 victory over Wenona. Toluca, which put four men in double figures, was led by Rinker paced with 26 points,

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.