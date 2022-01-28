5 YEARS AGO: Addy Loeffler, Jasmyne Lawrence lift U High girls past Richwoods

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Addy Loeffler recorded a double-double and Jasmyne Lawrence made the winning free throw as the University High School girls basketball team edged Peoria Richwoods, 50-49, in a matchup of state-ranked Class 3A foes. Lawrence scored her only points for the Pioneers by making her second attempt with 8.1 seconds remaining.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State improved its record to 9-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball race by beating Bradley, 55-47, behind sophomore Kristi Cirone’s 24-point outburst.

25 years ago (1997): University High won the Intercity Boys Swim Meet to half Normal Community’s three-year stint as owner of the Hank Kaiser Memorial Trophy. U High freshman Mike Hermes and Kyle Jackson joined Jeremy Evans of NCHS as double winners.

50 years ago (1972): John Rinker sank a field goal with nine seconds to go to lift Toluca to the Tri-County Conference championship with a 56-54 victory over Wenona. Toluca, which put four men in double figures, was led by Rinker paced with 26 points,

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

