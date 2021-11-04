25 YEARS AGO: University High downs Bloomington for soccer sectional championship

5 years ago (2016): University High School senior Savannah Remkus has always enjoyed attending Illinois State gymnastics meets, marveling at the skill and flexibility of the collegiate competitors. Next year she’ll get her chance. Remkus, of Rising Stars Academy, will sign a national letter of intent to compete for the Redbirds next season.

15 years ago (2006): Senior quarterback Alex Tanney passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns as Lexington knocked off No. 2-ranked and previously undefeated Galena, 34-20, in a Class 1A second-round playoff game.

25 years ago (1996): University High’s unbeaten soccer team has a 19-0-2 record after a 4-1 sectional championship victory over Intercity rival Bloomington. Senior all-stater Jeremy Stanton has 28 goals this season and 123 for his career.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan University end Steve Wiegand has been named NAIA District 20 Lineman of the Week. Wiegand, a 6 foot 2 inch, 190-pound junior, caught 10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Wesleyan’s 33-24 victory over Elmhurst.

