25 YEARS AGO: University High captures fourth straight Class A girls sectional title

5 years ago (2017): Deontae Hawkins, the 6-foot-8 Illinois State senior forward, was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in two close victories that kept the Redbirds tied with Wichita State for the league lead heading into the final week.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State freshman Osiris Eldridge scored all of his game-high 18 points in the second half as the Redbirds stunned second-place Creighton, 65-55, in the Missouri Valley Conference.

25 years ago (1997): University High won its fourth straight Class A girls sectional title by beating Dwight with a smothering defense, 51-23. Laura Dwyer's 15 rebounds inspired U High’s 43-21 advantage on the boards.

50 years ago (1972): Trinity Lutheran grade school basketball team won the Peoria Lutheran Invitational basketball tournament with a 65-49 victory over Decatur Lutheran School Association in the championship game. David Curry and Jeff Elbe of the Trinity Lutheran squad were named to the tournament all-star team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.