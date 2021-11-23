25 YEARS AGO: U High's Molly Vetter places second in Girls State 500-yard freestyle

5 years ago (2016): A standout junior on a team dominated by seniors, Deer Creek-Mackinaw lineman Hunter Mull has provided many big plays along the way in helping the Chiefs (12-1) advance to the Class 2A state championship game. “Honestly, it’s kind of surreal. I’ve been waiting for this since I was a little kid,” said Mull.

15 years ago (2006): In addition to a suffocating defense and 35-point-per-game offense, Normal Community football coach Hud Venerable believes his No. 1 Ironmen (13-0) have special teams as good as any in his 13 years at NCHS. The Ironmen will meet Batavia (12-1) in the Class 6A title game.

25 years ago (1996): University High swimmer Molly Vetter finished second in the girls state 500-yard freestyle with a season-best 5 minutes, 3.26 seconds. Vetter also placed seventh in the 200 freestyle.

50 years ago (1971): Larry Bitcon is not going to argue that he’s no longer the head football coach at Illinois State University, but indicates it was not of his doing. “I was asked to write a letter asking to be reassigned or I would be fired,” said Bitcon, indicating the ultimatum came from Redbird athletic director Milt Weisbecker.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

