25 YEARS AGO: U High's Jeremy Stanton to play for Pioneer graduate Jim Crews at Evansville

5 years ago (2017): Bloomington High School junior Zachery Bradford pole vaulted an outdoor school record 16 feet, 6 inches to place second in the high school division of the Texas Relays at Austin, Texas. Bradford’s previous school record was 16-1.

15 years ago (2007): After walking a playoff tightrope the last month, the Bloomington PrairieThunder were eliminated from United Hockey League postseason consideration after falling 4-3 to the Quad City Thunder. "We’ve worked hard all year, but that’s the way it goes sometimes,” Thunder captain Tyler Rennette said.

25 years ago (1997): After three years of chasing and, in many cases, breaking Jim Crews’ University High School basketball records, U High senior point guard Jeremy Stanton announced he will play for Crews at the University of Evansville.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State’s Dave Dusak, an 18-year-old freshman from Proviso West, moved down 12 batters on strikes as he hurled a four-hitter to carry the Redbirds past the United States Coast Guard Academy of New London, Conn., 5-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.