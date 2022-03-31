 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: U High's Jeremy Stanton to play for Pioneer graduate Jim Crews at Evansville

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Bloomington High School junior Zachery Bradford pole vaulted an outdoor school record 16 feet, 6 inches to place second in the high school division of the Texas Relays at Austin, Texas. Bradford’s previous school record was 16-1.

15 years ago (2007): After walking a playoff tightrope the last month, the Bloomington PrairieThunder were eliminated from United Hockey League postseason consideration after falling 4-3 to the Quad City Thunder. "We’ve worked hard all year, but that’s the way it goes sometimes,” Thunder captain Tyler Rennette said.

25 years ago (1997): After three years of chasing and, in many cases, breaking Jim Crews’ University High School basketball records, U High senior point guard Jeremy Stanton announced he will play for Crews at the University of Evansville.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State’s Dave Dusak, an 18-year-old freshman from Proviso West, moved down 12 batters on strikes as he hurled a four-hitter to carry the Redbirds past the United States Coast Guard Academy of New London, Conn., 5-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News