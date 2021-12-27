 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: U High's Jeremy Stanton sets Holiday Classic record with 18 assists

5 years ago (2016): Jake Armstrong’s 3-pointer from the left corner with two seconds remaining gave University High School its only lead and a 61-60 victory over Rockford Lutheran in the boys large school bracket of the State Farm Holiday Classic.

15 years ago (2006): Olympia’s sophomore trio of Brady Cremeens, Matt Frahm and Trevor Strubhar combined for 39 points as the young Spartans downed CPCI, 66-62, in a State Farm Holiday Classic Class A first-round game.

25 years ago (1996): University High guard Jeremy Stanton set a Bloomington-Normal Holiday Classic record with 18 assists in an 84-59 victory over Lewistown in a Class A bracket quarterfinal game.

50 years ago (1971): John Gibson’s jump shot from the top of the free throw circle with four seconds remaining in overtime climaxed Illinois Wesleyan University’s incredible second-half comeback and gave the Titans a 93-91 victory over Georgetown, Ky., in the first round of the 18th Annual Quincy Holiday Basketball Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

