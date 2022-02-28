25 YEARS AGO: U High ends storied career of Central Catholic coach John Snyder

5 years ago (2017): Malik Tucker calmly sank two free throws with 7.9 on the clock to lead Normal West to a 40-39 win over rival Normal Community in the semifinal of the Class 4A Normal West Regional. West standout sophomore Francis Okoro finished with a team-high 10 points and seven rebounds.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State junior center Levi Dyer was voted the captain on the Missouri Valley Conference’s Most Improved Team. The league’s 10 basketball beat writers picked the squad. Dyer led the Redbirds with a 12.3 scoring average, up from last season’s 4.6.

25 years ago (1997): John Snyder applauded every basket and agonized over every missed opportunity, but in the end the retiring Central Catholic High School basketball coach watched his Saints fall, 46-39, to University High School in the Class A Regional.

50 years ago (1972): Terry Ragle’s 40-foot shot at the buzzer earned underdog Pontiac a 53-53 tie with Bloomington, but the Purple Raiders’ Dave Hiser made an eight-foot jump shot with one second left to give BHS a 57-55 victory in overtime at the Bloomington High School Class AA Regional Basketball Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

