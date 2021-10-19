25 YEARS AGO: U High boys win Class A state golf title behind Pat Milligan's second-place finish

5 years ago (2016): The Cornerstone Christian soccer team advanced to its first sectional final with a 1-0 victory over Oakwood in the semifinals of the St. Thomas More Class 1A Sectional at Champaign. Moses Kabuswe scored the only goal in the 21st minute off a Paul McBride assist as the Cyclones improved to 20-3-1.

15 years ago (2006): The Normal Community volleyball team won its seventh consecutive Big 12 Conference title with a 25-5, 25-16 Senior Night triumph over Urbana. Senior Ashley Bronke provided 11 digs to lead NCHS.

25 years ago (1996): University High won its second Class A Boys State Golf Tournament title in convincing fashion at Prairie Vista Golf Course. U High’s Pat Milligan, the first-round leader, placed second after Belleville Althoff’s Tim Riley rallied with 18 straight pars to shoot 72 for a 149 total.

50 years ago (1971): Former Bloomington High School standout athlete Ed Neal has been named to the Illinois Amateur Softball Assn. Hall of Fame. Neal played with the Bloomington Budweiser Chiefs team which won the state championship in 1957 and 1958.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

