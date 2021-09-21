 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Todd Kurz sets Illinois State's FG record by kicking game winner in OT

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Jordan Ellerbrock headed in a pass from Alison Seger for the only goal at the 66:45 mark to lift the Illinois Wesleyan women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Rose Hulman at Neis Field in Normal.

15 years ago (2006): Dennis Koth scored Bloomington’s first goal and assisted on the second as the Purple Raiders blanked Mattoon, 2-0, in Big 12 Conference soccer. Clayton Kell had the other goal for Bloomington.

25 years ago (1996): Todd Kurz drilled a 26-yard field goal in the second overtime to lift Illinois State to a 31-28 victory over Youngstown State at Hancock Stadium. Kurz broke the ISU record for career field goals with his 51st.

50 years ago (1971): Clinton High School’s football team rode the passing arm of quarterback John Piatt and the receiving of Paul Farnsworth to a 20-10 nonconference victory over Decatur Lakeview in the season opener for both schools. Piatt completed 7 of 10 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns — both to Farnsworth.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

