25 YEARS AGO: Todd Berry wins first game as Illinois State head football coach

5 years ago (2016): J.D. Kelley scored two goals and Cayden Redd contributed two assists to spark the University High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. Nathan Clay had one goal and one assist for the Pioneers, who improved to 6-0-3 on the season.

15 years ago (2006): Freshman Sam Napolitano scored two goals and assisted on a third to lead the Normal Community High School soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Mount Zion. Ethan Cashen had two saves in goal for the Ironmen, who outshot Mount Zion, 19-4.

25 years ago (1996): Todd Berry gained his first victory as Illinois State head coach with a 29-0 win over Southeast Missouri. Berry’s 62-year-old father, Rueben, a high school coach in Willard, Mo., proudly watched the game from the sidelines.

50 years ago (1971): The contract of former Illinois State University and Bloomington Bobcats’ star pitcher, Buzz Capra, has been purchased from Tidewater of the International League by the New York Mets. Capra will join the parent Mets within the next few days.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.