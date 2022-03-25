25 YEARS AGO: Tennessee asks Illinois State's Kevin Stallings to be its next coach

5 years ago (2017): Bloomington High School’s Dazon Farris carried plenty of the weight on Bloomington High School’s 27-5 team that placed third in the state in Class 3A, earning Associated Press first-team All-State honors and has been named The Pantagraph Player of the Year.

15 years ago (2007): Casey Gorrell and Jessie Buker each hit home runs as the Illinois State softball team upended Evansville, 7-4, in a Missouri Valley Conference game at Evansville. The round-trippers brought ISU’s total to 47, just four shy of its single-season record.

25 years ago (1997): The University of Tennessee has asked Kevin Stallings to be its next head basketball coach. The school offered the job to Illinois State’s coach during a meeting in Normal.

50 years ago (1972): With spring only four days old, the Normal Community High School baseball team sprang into action by sweeping a season-opening nonconference doubleheader from Peoria Woodruff. Jerry Kelly had five runs batted in for the day and had four hits, two in each game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.