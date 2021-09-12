25 YEARS AGO: Stephen Decatur's Tarise Bryson commits to Illinois State basketball program

5 years ago (2016): Cassidy Wallace led with 10 kills and Hannah Brackenhoff had nine dig and four aces as Blue Ridge defeated Deland-Weldon, 26-24, 25-12, in a volleyball match at Farmer City. Jessica Gilbert contributed 22 assists and eight digs in helping the Knights improve to 11-2.

15 years ago (2006): Jenna Folkerts scored 11 points with four aces to lead the Flanagan volleyball team to a 25-8, 25-12 victory over Tri-Valley, giving Falcons coach Kari Harms her 200th career coaching win.

25 years ago (1996): Stephen Decatur High School basketball star Tarise Bryson, rated among the top five off-guards in the state by recruiting services, said he will sign a national letter of intent with Illinois State on the first day of the fall signing period.

50 years ago (1971): Wind-up week for the McLean County Senior Golf Assn. ended with Bob Hopkins of the Omega division winning the overall championship with a 36-hole score of 155. Runner-up to Hopkins was Don Hofer with a 156.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

