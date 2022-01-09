 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Steph Reichle lifts Lincoln girls past Bloomington

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Madi Filkin scored 20 points and Alyssa Saulsbury added 12 as Clinton posted a 51-42 nonconference win over Roanoke-Benson. Katie Volz had 14 points to pace Roanoke.

15 years ago (2007): Jonathon Carpenter banked in a three-quarter shot at the buzzer to lift the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley basketball team to a 48-45 victory over El Paso-Gridley. Justin Bleich paced GCMS with a game-high 12 points to go with five rebounds.

25 years ago (1997): Steph Reichle scored eight unanswered points as Lincoln rallied from a 26-23 deficit to beat Bloomington, 40-34, in girls basketball. Reichle finished with 20 points. Beth Drake added a team-high 11 points for Bloomington.

50 years ago (1972): Mark Fisher of Bloomington captured third place in the third Florida State Championship go-kart races in Pinellas Park, Florida. On January 2nd, Mark won the American Reed Jr. Class at the Holiday Sprint go-kart races held in Jackson, Mississippi.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

