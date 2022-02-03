25 YEARS AGO: Schaefbauer, Watkins spark Illinois State past Drake

5 years ago (2017): The Cornerstone Christian Academy basketball team captured its first East Central Illinois Conference title with a 62-34 win over Calvary Christian. Clayton Goeken led the Cyclones with 17 points and Noah Woodrum added 13. Bryant Sturgill paced Calvary with 12 points.

15 years ago (2007): Bloomington High School graduate Christin Wurth-Thomas won the 800-meter run in the 100th Millrose Games at Madison Square Garden with a time of 2 minutes, 6.97 seconds.

25 years ago (1997): Skipp Schaefbauer scored 18 points in the first half and LeRoy Watkins had 15 points in the second half to lead Illinois State past Drake, 73-65, in the Missouri Valley Conference.

50 years ago (1972): Ed Rust will defend his 177-pound championship when Illinois Wesleyan University’s wrestling team completes in the North Central Invitational meet. Rust carries a 7-2 season record into the meet, but Wesleyan has been out of action since Jan. 21 and Rust’s classroom work has limited his conditioning program.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

