From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Ridgeview girls advance to McLean County Tournament championship game

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Jeff Garrett of LeRoy aced the 115-yard No. 5 hole at Prairie Vista Golf Course using a gap wedge. The shot was witnessed by Donya Hanner and Louis Berrios.

15 years ago (2007): University High’s girls basketball team upended visiting Eureka, 55-35. Laurel Benson scored 15 points to lead U High and freshman guard Alyssa Palmer chipped in 12 points and four steals.

25 years ago (1997): Top-seeded Ridgeview High School advanced to the McLean County Girls Basketball Tournament championship game with a 46-29 victory over Lexington. Sara Larkin and Jeri Vance each scored 14 points to lead Ridgeview.

50 years ago (1972): Phil Flanagan, a bruising 6-foot 3-inch football all-stater, tossed in 25 points and swept the boards for 19 rebounds as Eureka rallied for a 70-66 victory over Minonk-Dana-Rutland to claim the Woodford County championship at the Reagan Field House on the Eureka College campus.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

