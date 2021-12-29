25 YEARS AGO: Rico Hill, LeRoy Watkins spark Illinois State past Creighton

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s Phil Fayne finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four blocks to lead the Redbirds over Evansville, 62-50, in the Missouri Valley Conference opener. Paris Lee scored eight points, which leaves him three shy of 1,000 for his Redbird career.

15 years ago (2006): Brandon Dunson made an acrobatic move and sank a layup with 2.0 seconds left, giving Central Catholic a 54-52 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in the State Farm Holiday Classic Class A semifinals.

25 years ago (1996): Rico Hill and LeRoy Watkins sent to work on a low block and combined for 20 points and 12 rebounds over the final 20 minutes to rally Illinois State for a 54-45 victory over Creighton.

50 years ago (1971): Lincoln’s six-foot-eight junior Norman Cook was named most valuable player in the Edwardsville Holiday Tournament. Cook scored 88 points in four games to lead Lincoln to the title and led the tournament in rebounding.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

