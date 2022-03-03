25 YEARS AGO: Rico Hill leads Illinois State to MVC Tournament title

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): The late Charlotte Lewis, a standout women’s basketball player at Illinois State from 1974-78, was among six people inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State basketball coach Porter Moser said he is not worried about being fired after the Redbirds’ just-concluded 15-16 season. “All my thoughts have been towards advancing this program,” said Moser.

25 years ago (1997): Behind Rico Hill’s 31-point effort, Illinois State earned their ticket into the 64-team NCAA tournament with a 75-72 victory over Southwest Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

50 years ago (1972): Dennis Graff poured in 48 points to lead Gibson City to a 77-67 victory over Watseka in the championship game of the Danville Schlarman Class A Sectional Basketball Tournament, advancing to the University High School Super-Sectional at Horton Field House to face the host school.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

