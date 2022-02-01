25 YEARS AGO: Rico Hill, Illinois State edge Bradley before Redbird Arena crowd of 10,348

5 years ago (2017): Brady Rose scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the second half and Illinois Wesleyan’s basketball team bounced back from a cold-shooting first half to sink 50 percent of its second-half field goal attempts and defeated Millikin, 65-53, in CCIW action at Decatur.

15 years ago (2007): Doug Collins ruled the Horton Field House basketball court while earning All-American honors with Illinois State in the 1970s. Tomorrow, the Redbird Arena court will be dedicated in his name.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State, leading by nine points with 39 seconds to play, escaped with a 69-67 victory over Bradley before 10,348 people, the third-largest crowd in Redbird Arena history. Rico Hill led the Redbirds with 21 points and nine rebounds.

50 years ago (1972): University High School’s swimming team ran its season record to 8-2 with a 70-24 dual meet victory over Streator. Gregg Niemi, John Pieffer and Rich Alexander each won two events for U High and the Pioneers’ Tom Mitzner broke the school record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.7.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.