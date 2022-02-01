 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Rico Hill, Illinois State edge Bradley before Redbird Arena crowd of 10,348

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Brady Rose scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the second half and Illinois Wesleyan’s basketball team bounced back from a cold-shooting first half to sink 50 percent of its second-half field goal attempts and defeated Millikin, 65-53, in CCIW action at Decatur.

15 years ago (2007): Doug Collins ruled the Horton Field House basketball court while earning All-American honors with Illinois State in the 1970s. Tomorrow, the Redbird Arena court will be dedicated in his name.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State, leading by nine points with 39 seconds to play, escaped with a 69-67 victory over Bradley before 10,348 people, the third-largest crowd in Redbird Arena history. Rico Hill led the Redbirds with 21 points and nine rebounds.

50 years ago (1972): University High School’s swimming team ran its season record to 8-2 with a 70-24 dual meet victory over Streator. Gregg Niemi, John Pieffer and Rich Alexander each won two events for U High and the Pioneers’ Tom Mitzner broke the school record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.7.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Eberflus sets tone for the Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News