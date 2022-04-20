25 YEARS AGO: Rico Hill earns MVP award at Illinois State basketball banquet

5 years ago (2017): Eureka High School’s softball team improved to 17-0 as the Hornets topped Fieldcrest, 12-1, at Minonk. Tessa Leman had three hits for Hornets, who also received two hits and three RBIs each from Maddie McCunn, Bailey Gourley and Ashlyn Millett.

15 years ago (2007): Jesse Foster got 15 groundouts and limited Carthage to four hits as Illinois Wesleyan stayed unbeaten in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play with a 7-0 victory at Horenberger Field.

25 years ago (1997): Sophomore Rico Hill was the recipient of the Doug Collins Most Valuable Player award at the Illinois State basketball awards banquet. More than 500 people, the most ever to attend the banquet, honored the Redbirds for one of the best seasons in school history.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois Wesleyan University’s golf team placed second in a three-team meet on St. Andrews Golf Course in Wheaton, totaling 415 strokes to 412 for Elmhurst and 427 for Wheaton. Freshman Jeff Johnson was the Titans' low scorer with a 78 on the par-72 course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

