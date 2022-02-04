 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Pete Witte, Joey Miles spark Normal West past Bloomington

5 years ago (2017): Bloomington junior Megan Varney claimed the final individual qualifying spot for the LaSalle-Peru Sectional with a 1,028 score in the Decatur Eisenhower Regional at Spare Time Lanes.

15 years ago (2007): Pantagraph area teams will be involved at nine sites as Class A girls basketball regional play begins. Central Catholic is the No. 1 seed in the Fieldcrest Sectional and will host its own regional.

25 years ago (1997): Normal West found Pete Witte and Joey Miles inside for 14 points each to pave the way for a 55-40 victory over Bloomington, which lost its 11th straight game. Daniel Phillips led the Raiders with 12 points, all coming on four 3-pointers.

50 years ago (1972): Clive Hornstein hit a basket with one second left to give the Chatsworth Bluebirds their second tournament title of the season with a 50-49 victory over Gilman in the championship game of the Vermillion Valley Conference Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

