25 YEARS AGO: Perganson, Vercruysse spark Central Catholic to baseball win

5 years ago (2017): Wesley Pulver and Logan Graham combined to toss a six-inning no-hitter as Dwight defeated Cissna Park, 14-0. Pulver also had three hits and a pair of RBIs for the Trojans, while Bubba Schultz added three hits and three RBIs.

15 years ago (2007): First baseman Casey McIntosh slugged a grand slam to highlight a nine-run sixth inning as the Illinois Wesleyan baseball team upended Wabash, 13-2, in a nonconference game at Horenberger Field.

25 years ago (1997): Winning pitcher Jake Perganson slugged a two-run homer, and Brandon Vercruysse hit a solo shot to power the Central Catholic High School baseball team to a 14-4 victory over Teutopolis.

50 years ago (1972): Kevin Kyes led off with clean knocks twice but no one could advance him, and Jim Scott’s two doubles were also wasted as Illinois Wesleyan’s baseball team dropped a 1-0 decision to Loyola University of the South in New Orleans, La.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

