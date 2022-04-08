 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Normal West's Molly Eckols signs to play golf for Illinois

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): The Illinois Wesleyan baseball team set a school record in a single game while blasting its way past Carroll in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader sweep in Waukesha, Wis. The previous school record for runs scored in a game was established in a 29-0 win over Webster in 1993.

15 years ago (2007): The Illinois State baseball team batted round in the top of the 10th inning to defeat Northern Iowa, 7-3, in the rubber game of the Missouri Valley Conference series. Kyle O’Brien picked up the win for the Redbirds.

25 years ago (1997): Normal West standout Molly Eckols figures her golf game is ready for a big challenge, The All-Stater plans to sign a national letter of intent to play for the University of Illinois.

50 years ago (1972): In Sewanee, Tenn., the Mid-South Golf Classic was cancelled due to rain and frozen greens, leaving Illinois State the winner. Illinois State, led by D.A. Weibring who tied for medalist honors with a 34, had a 142 total for a two-stroke victory over Indiana State.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News