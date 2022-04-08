25 YEARS AGO: Normal West's Molly Eckols signs to play golf for Illinois

5 years ago (2017): The Illinois Wesleyan baseball team set a school record in a single game while blasting its way past Carroll in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader sweep in Waukesha, Wis. The previous school record for runs scored in a game was established in a 29-0 win over Webster in 1993.

15 years ago (2007): The Illinois State baseball team batted round in the top of the 10th inning to defeat Northern Iowa, 7-3, in the rubber game of the Missouri Valley Conference series. Kyle O’Brien picked up the win for the Redbirds.

25 years ago (1997): Normal West standout Molly Eckols figures her golf game is ready for a big challenge, The All-Stater plans to sign a national letter of intent to play for the University of Illinois.

50 years ago (1972): In Sewanee, Tenn., the Mid-South Golf Classic was cancelled due to rain and frozen greens, leaving Illinois State the winner. Illinois State, led by D.A. Weibring who tied for medalist honors with a 34, had a 142 total for a two-stroke victory over Indiana State.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

