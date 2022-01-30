25 YEARS AGO: Normal West girls improve to 21-0 by routing Normal Community

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State sophomore forward Phil Fayne is the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week. The honor is the first of Fayne’s career and the fourth weekly award for the league-leading Redbirds. The 6-foot-9 Fayne averaged a team-best 17.5 points in leading ISU to victories over Indiana State and Evansville.

15 years ago (2007): Justin Bocot scored a game-high 35 points, including 13 in the pivotal second quarter, as Big 12 Conference-leading Bloomington rolled to a 67-48 victory over Normal West.

25 years ago (1997): Normal West’s undefeated girls basketball team (21-0) routed Normal Community, 78-33. The Wildcats had five players score in double digits, led by Sparkle Thornton and Abby Lewis with 16 each.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State University sophomore Timm Winterroth established a school record with a 1:14.3 clocking in the 600-yard run in the Redbirds’ triangular indoor track meet at West Lafayette, Ind. Winterroth, a University High School graduate, broke the old mark of 1:14.8 set in 1970 by Buddy Lake.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

