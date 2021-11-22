25 YEARS AGO: Normal West clinches shares of Girls Intercity Basketball Tournament title

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan’s Amber Gauthier was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Diver of the Week. The freshman had a personal best for an 11-dive meet with a score of 294-40 on the 1-meter board in the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.

15 years ago (2006): Cat-quick guard Kenny King had six steals to spearhead a disruptive pressure defense that carried Bloomington to a season-opening 66-47 win over University High in the Intercity Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Normal West dismantled archrival Normal Community, 77-33, to clinch at least a share of the Girls Intercity Basketball Tournament title. The Wildcats were led by the one-two punch of senior forward Sara Mozingo and 6-foot-1 junior center Amanda Jones.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State defensive coordinator Gerry Hart was named the new football coach for Illinois State University after Larry Bitcom requested to be assigned other duties in the physical education department. Hart, 36, has been on ISU’s coaching staff for five seasons.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

