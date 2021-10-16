 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Normal West boys soccer team earns tie against Centennial

5 years ago (2016): Gary Brucker of Bloomington used an 8-iron to ace the 146-yard No. 12 hold at Prairie Vista Golf Course. Witnessing the feat were Dallas Wickenhauser and Willis Nowell.

15 years ago (2006): Frank Niepagen was named the Bloomington-Normal captain for the inaugural Lee Enterprises Signature Cup against Decatur on June 23-24, 2007, at Red Tail Golf Club in Decatur. It will be a Ryder Cup-style annual event.

25 years ago (1996): For the fifth time in 18 matches, the Normal West boys soccer team noted a tie. The Wildcats gained a 2-2 draw with Champaign Centennial on goals by Robbie Kohaus and Ryan Peters.

50 years ago (1971): Dwight scored on sophomore Steve Tock’s pass to Whitey Anderson with 16 seconds left in the game for a 14-8 come-from-behind victory over North East Conference foe Sandwich High School. Dwight moved to 2-2 in the league with the victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

